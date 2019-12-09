IN FOCUS: Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Career Wardrobe, Nonprofit ENG, and Roniesha Seton

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and Delaware Valley is raising awareness about the disease.

This weekend is the walk to end Alzheimer’s, which raises money for Alzheimer’s research and programs that support affected families in the Delaware Valley region. It is Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. We are joined by Phil Gutis, who is living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s and Dr. James Ellison, a researcher and educator at Christiana-Care. Gutis shares his personal story about his diagnosis and the doctor speaks to us about the important of research and clinical trials.

Then, we have guests from Career Wardrobe, a non-profit that has outfitted more than 90,000 people on their path to employment. LeTonya Wilson, the Lansdowne Program Manager, and Tameka Young, the Customer Service Program Coordinator come to discuss the organization, their 25th anniversary celebration coinciding with their latest store expansion in our local.

Next, we welcome Twalla English, the founder of ENG, and Tarayia Foreman, ENG’s VP of Homeless Outreach Initiatives. ENG is an organization that focuses on serving at risk youth and their families in under-served communities throughout Philadelphia. They are here to speak about how many people are impacted by hunger and homelessness, and what ENG is doing to combat that.

Finally, Roniesha Seton, author of The Blossoming of Me sits down with Jennifer Lewis-Hall to share information about her one-woman stage play coming up this month. She speaks to audiences about her own personal struggles growing up and being a survivor of domestic violence.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and Sunday at 1:00 PM on PHL17.