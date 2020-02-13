In Focus: A Focus On The Upcoming Primary Elections, A Look At Lincoln University and Funding For HBCUs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this segment of In Focus airing Saturday, February 15, 2020 and Sunday, February 16, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we begin with a look at the upcoming primary elections happening in the Delaware Valley. We hear about some of the key areas local voters are looking at closely as they cast their ballots. Jennifer sits down with Dr. Benjamin Dworkin of Rowan University. Dworkin is the founding director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship. Dworkin, a non-partisan commentator, focuses on political developments in New Jersey and across the country. He talks with Jennifer about how the election can impact people locally in our area regarding jobs, the economy, and education. The primary election in New Jersey is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Primaries in Pennsylvania and Delaware are happening on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Next, we go in-depth with the president of Lincoln University. Dr. Brenda A. Allen joins Jennifer for In Focus. Dr. Allen is the 14th president of Lincoln University, her alma mater. She began her tenure as president in 2017. Allen talks about the issues that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are facing along with matters involving federal funding. She gives her outlook on the importance of the election and speaks about initiatives at the university she says are aimed at driving it forward in areas such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

And, PHL 17 shines a light on the great work and contributions of women in our area with a series of stories on “Remarkable Women.” PHL 17 is featuring “Remarkable Women” all month long. We asked our viewers to nominate remarkable women in their lives. And, now we are down to four finalists. Jennifer interviews one of these remarkable women. Robin Strough of Burlington County, New Jersey who spends countless hours helping survivors of sexual assault get the important help they need. In Focus airs Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at PHL 17.