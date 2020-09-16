In Focus: 2020 Election, Unemployment, Activism Among Actors and Athletes, Impact100

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, 12, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with more on Election 2020 as the race for The White House heats up. We get insights from Michael Sances, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Temple University who joins us to talk about campaign messaging and strategies he sees being used by the Presidential candidates. What are the polls saying? What are key post-convention messages? We delve into some of these aspects of the campaign.

Then, we continue our discussion with Michael Sances Assistant Professor of Political Science at Temple University. Sances talks about several of the issues before voters as the countdown continues to the November 3rd presidential election. Sances shares what he believes could be the impact COVID-19, unemployment, as well as protests regarding social justice and police brutality. And, we discuss the electoral college.

Next, Dr. Keith Green, Director of Africana Studies at Rutgers University – Camden joins Jennifer to talk about athletes, actors and activism, those who are raising their voices for change and social justice. He shares how actor Chadwick Boseman renowned for his role in films including The Black Panther and tennis player Naomi Osaka are among many people in the spotlight talking raising their voices regarding voting and a host of current issues.

And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus it’s a look at Impact 100 South Jersey, a women’s collective giving group. Here to tell us more about the nonprofit and its reach in South Jersey is Kyle Ruffin – founding member of Impact100 South Jersey. Impact100 South Jersey, a women’s collective giving group, is holding virtual information sessions now through November to build its membership and grant making pool for 2021. The group is made up of volunteers who contribute equally to a fund that is used to make transformative grants to small and mid-sized nonprofits that serve Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Cumberland Counties. They say the goal is to recruit 200 members which would allow for $200,000 in grant awards in the spring. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.