In Focus: 2020 campaign update, Economy as we approach the election, Importance of completing the census, National Constitution Center announces online classes

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with reaction to Joe Biden picking California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate heading into the Democratic National Convention. Our Washington correspondent Alexandra Limon has reaction from Washington on the historic announcement. Here locally, co-dean and law professor Kimberly Mutcherson at Rutgers Law School in Camden joins us with her perspective on what the move could mean for the Biden presidential campaign.

Next up on Politics In Focus, it’s a look at the economy and unemployment as the election is now less than three months away. Joining Jennifer to talk about this is Mauro Guillen a professor of International Management at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Guillen shares his expertise on what he says is happening locally in our region and nationally regarding unemployment. And, gives his perspective on what he believes needs to happen for the markets and economy to begin to recover.

Then, joining Jennifer is Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez. She speaks about the importance of filling out the Census and why she believes that plans to reportedly end data collection early may in her view lead to an undercount of some communities including Camden city. Rodriguez says, “the Census decides our share of annually awarded federal funds, our representation in Congress, and how businesses, schools, and hospitals allocate their resources.” The Census can be completed on online, by phone, or by mail.

And, with the presidential election ahead there is of course a lot of interest in learning about elections, the electoral college, voting and the U.S. Constitution. With us to talk about what is happening at the National Constitution Center is Kerry Sautner, Chief Learning Officer. The National Constitution Center has announced a full schedule of 2020-2021 live classes on the Constitution and other course offerings for middle school, high school, and college students. It will include guest scholars such as Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and allows the Center to engage learners of all ages in the text, meaning, and history of the U.S. Constitution. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on the upcoming election, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.