Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. we begin with an expert specializing in disease prevention and treatment from the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia. As families gather for the Christmas Holiday Dr. David Weiner, Director of The Wistar Institute Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center joins us to talk COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. We hear what he anticipates for the new year.

Up next, nonprofit Eluna helps children grieving and impacted by addiction in their families. We hear about the mission of the organization with CEO Mary FitzGerald. Eluna is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit. Over this past year, FitzGerald says she’s seen the need grow exponentially as more than 168,000 children in the United States have lost a primary caregiver, and the overdose rate has increased over thirty percent since the start of the pandemic. Eluna is a national network of over 50 youth-serving partners across the US and Canada, such as Boys & Girls Clubs and hospices that provide support services to children and families through their three signature programs – Camp Erin, Camp Mariposa, and the Eluna Resource Center.

Then, making the grade and in a big way. We meet a student from Cape May County who achieved what school officials say is pretty rare when it comes to a national exam. Xander Hardin is a senior at Middle Township High School and earned a perfect math score on his SAT. He tells us about this accomplishment and what he hopes to do next.

Plus, the holidays are here, and PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall heads to Havertown, Delaware County. A photographer there – Danielle Foster of Danielle Foster Creations – has seen a lot of folks flocking to her studio. It’s where folks can find Santa and take photos with him or one of his helpers that they choose who is just right for them. We spend some time with the Grasso family and hear why they keep coming back year after year.

