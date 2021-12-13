On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. we begin with our continued coverage of the gun violence crisis impacting Philadelphia. Joining us is Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the Second District. Johnson is Chair of the Special Committee On Gun Violence Prevention. In Late November Philadelphia surpassed the record of five-hundred homicides that was set in 1990.

Next in our program a focus on the impact of the opioid crisis in our area as we hear from a local North Philadelphia artist about his short film: “Opioids: A Breakdown Of The Invisible overdose Crisis In The Black Community.” His film about what he says is a language barrier regarding the epidemic has been featured on the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and disAbility Services website.

Then we turn to a new book written to teach girls about jobs in the construction industry called, “The House That She Built.” Author Mollie Elkman joins us. The book is based on a real story about a house built entirely by women in Utah. We hear about some of her latest projects and how the book inspires kids to explore this industry.

And in our last segment of today’s show we turn our attention to food insecurity. Joining us is Sonya Carroll, a community outreach specialist at Bebashi Transition To Hope who tells us about their new community fridge initiative and their Food First Pantry.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.