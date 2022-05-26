On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. we begin with breaking developments in the Race for Senate in Pennsylvania with Dr. Mehmet Oz and with David McCormick with less than one thousand votes separating them in the Republican side of this race. With us first is John J. Kennedy, PhD who is a political science professor from West Chester University. We explore what steps may be ahead as this race is being followed closely across the country.

Up next, Dr. Sam Hoff, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University is our guest. Dr. Hoff shares his insights on the Pennsylvania Primary Election. He shares his insights into the Pennsylvania Senate race and the impact of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.



Then we turn to our continued coverage of the opioid epidemic. Angela Conover, Director of Opioid Response and Prevention at Partnership for a Drug-Free NJ joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall on Politics In Focus. Conover talks about the impact of opioids and opioid related deaths in the Delaware Valley. According to the CDC there were more than one-hundred thousand overdose deaths in 2021 — and eighty thousand of those deaths they say were attributed to opioid use – a record fifteen percent increase. Conover says it is more important now than ever to act. She shares how she and her colleagues are advocating for legislation including the Opioid Patients Right to Know Act.



And in our final segment a look at a local initiative in Philadelphia is aimed at helping minorities to become realtors. PHL17’s Amanda Van Allen has the story that explains how a real estate scholarship is helping minorities to break into the real estate business.



Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on election season, issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.