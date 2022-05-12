On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. this week unprecedented and breaking news about a leaked United States Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe verses Wade. Terry Madonna, Senior Fellow for Political Affairs at Millersville University joins us to talk about the issues surrounding the leak and how the news could impact voter’s decisions as they prepare to cast their ballots in the upcoming Midterm elections. Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure also has a report from the Capitol.

Then in our next segment on Politics In Focus – we continue with a focus on Roe V. Wade and if it is overturned each state would make its own decision on whether to keep abortion legal or not. Harrisburg Correspondent Dennis Owens explains how abortion will be a big issue on the ballot this Fall.



Up next, John J. Kennedy, PhD from West Chester University who is a Professor in the Department of Political Science shares his expertise on the Pennsylvania Senate and Governors Races. And gives us an idea of the issues on voter’s minds as the countdown is on for the upcoming PA Primary happening May 17th .



And in our final segment we turn to a discussion about Women in business and a local nonprofit advocating for women business owners in Washington DC. Claire Brown-Kohler – National Association of Women Business Owners Greater Philadelphia Chapter is a Board Member of the organization. She joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall to share insights on advocacy efforts which include financial literacy, access to capital and the expansion of broadband. Claire Brown-Kohler is also President and Founder of We Empower Leaders LLC.



