Hunger Action Month In September: How The Food Bank of Delaware Is Helping In The First State

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday September 25, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. we begin with food insecurity and what the Food Bank of Delaware is doing to help local communities in the First State.

The food bank is one of Feeding America’s Partners – the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. September is Hunger Action Month and the food bank’s president and chief executive officer Cathy Kanefsky tells us about the need for food in Delaware and how volunteers and partners are helping the community and nonprofit. PHL17’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group also along with Feeding America has been working throughout the month to ultimately help end food insecurity as well.