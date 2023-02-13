Then, powerful voices with an important message. We hear about an antiviolence initiative striking a high note to combat gun violence. It’s a hip hop symphony ensemble raising money for the Chew and Chelton Community Development Corporation. The upcoming event – “Yo! Put The Gun Down,” is happening in March at LaSalle University. Douglass Rucker, co-creator of the project and the Executive Director of the Chew and Chelten CDC joins us as well as Terell Elias a rap artist who is featured in the show.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction