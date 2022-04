The historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who made history after being confirmed to sit on the United States Supreme Court. The Senate secured Jackson’s place as the first Black woman justice in a 53-47 vote. Correspondent Jessi Turnure shares a look back at the reaction from Washington. We then hear from Daniella Price — Past President of the National Bar Association Women Lawyers Division, on her reaction to the confirmation.

