It has continued into 2022 this after the city of Philadelphia ended 2021 with the most homicides ever in a single year. The Philadelphia Eagles through their advocacy efforts are seeking a ceasefire with a gun violence prevention campaign.

The initiative called “Enough Keeping Score End Philly Gun Violence” is providing grants to area nonprofits and provides information on resources available to the local community. Erica Atwood, Senior Director for the Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety joins our Jennifer Lewis-Hall.