It’s a focus on the role of leaders and organizations leading up to the 20-24 election. We are joined by Latanya Mapp Frett, CEO and President of Global Fund for Women. We hear Mapp

Frett has to say regarding women and issues such as voting, women’s rights and business. And she talks about her organization’s mission including why she says women are underrepresented in politics and believes that feminist leadership is critical for impact in the political process.