Allie McGinley-Sepulveda Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Head of Business Development & IT along with her daughter Marina joins Jennifer. We also hear about the kickoff to cookie season and how the Girl Scouts have a collaboration with DoorDash and will return to selling cookies door-to-door.
