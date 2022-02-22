NJ Native and Former NFL QB Ray Lucas Talks To Student Athletes About Opioid Addiction

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Politics In Focus, an important message to student-athletes comes from a former NFL player with roots in the Garden State.

Ray Lucas is a former quarterback who played in college at Rutgers University and in the NFL with three teams – the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.

Lucas is doing a series of speaking events throughout New Jersey, talking to students about his struggles with addiction and recovery.

It is a part of the “Knock Out Opioid Abuse” initiative with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey – and in collaboration with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. For more information, head to drugfreenj.org.

