Federal, state, and local officials and legislators are seeking ways to deal with an increased need for testing and increases in hospitalizations. Locally, students are focusing on social advocacy at Cheyney University, focusing on vaccinations.

Their initiative, “Keep Black Love Alive,” aims to increase vaccinations in communities of color. We talk with Dr. Marietta Dantonio-Madsen, a Professor of Art & Chair of Humanities at Cheyney University.