Up Next, February 1st is the 37th annual National Girls and Women In Sports Day. The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the Super Bowl in Phoenix while their community initiatives continue in the Philadelphia area. This weekend Jen Kavanagh, Senior Vice President of Media and Marketing explains how the Eagles organization is helping girls get on the field to play flag football by providing equipment and essentials. The organization says it will give out thousands of sports bras in a program for girls in Philadelphia.

