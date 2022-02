Philadelphia (WPHL)- Dr. Sam Hoff, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University, is back with Jennifer Lewis-Hall for this segment to talk about the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. We have a report from Alexandra Limon on voting rights legislation and why some people believe a push for passage will continue despite legislation failing in the Senate. Hoff also talks about races he believes will be widely followed in Pennsylvania.

