In our final segment of In Focus commemorating Martin Luther King Junior Day. We hear how the Museum of The American Revolution in Philadelphia is honoring Dr. King through theatrical performance, song and spoken word. Adriene Whaley, Director of Education & Community Engagement joins Jennifer and actress Katelyn Appiah-Kubi who will do performances of “Meet Elizabeth Freeman.” She explains why playing the role about Freeman’s life was important to her. Freeman was a woman from Massachusetts who sued for her freedom from enslavement and won. The clip that we see in today’s show — the museum says – is performed by actress Tiffany Bacon who did the virtual performance during 2020. The play was written by Teresa Miller.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction