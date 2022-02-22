Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Politics In Focus as some hospitals are closing their doors, a new facility is opening right outside Philadelphia. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has opened its second inpatient hospital located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Cheryl Gebeline-Myers, Associate Vice President of Operations at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Middleman Family Pavilion, joins Jennifer to talk about the new facility, its services, and issues impacting healthcare workers amid the Pandemic.

