A party with a purpose. And it’s an event in Philadelphia where fashion meets philanthropy. It’s the third annual “Change Our Future Sneaker Ball.” The organizations mission includes helping with school supplies and various initiatives to help students. It was co-founded by Erika and Rodney McLeod. Rodney McLeod is a former Philadelphia Eagle. The organization’s program manager is Brittany Johnson.

