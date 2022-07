Our focus begins with the Nation’s Capital. It’s where protests have erupted on the streets outside the United States Supreme Court after it recently overturned the landmark Roe V. Wade Ruling. Reporter Joseph Olmo reports on this from Washington D.C. And, joining us to talk about the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling in our area is Dr. Susan Liebell, Professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction