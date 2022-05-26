Angela Conover, Director of Opioid Response and Prevention at Partnership for a Drug-Free NJ joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall on Politics In Focus. Conover talks about the impact of opioids and opioid related deaths in the Delaware Valley. According to the CDC there were more than one-hundred thousand overdose deaths in 2021 — and eighty thousand of those deaths they say were attributed to opioid use – a record fifteen percent increase. Conover says it is more important now than ever to act. She shares how she and her colleagues are advocating for legislation including the Opioid Patients Right to Know Act.

