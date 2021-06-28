Camden County Demolishing Abandoned Properties, Shoes for Your Soul, Nice Roots Farm combats food insecurity, Marian Anderson Historical Society

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall first on our show we talk with Camden County Commissioner Jon Young about a multi-phase demolition project in Camden New Jersey. He tells us about the Camden County Improvement Authority’s project that is underway to eliminate hundreds of abandoned properties in the City and how they say it seeks to enhance the health and welfare of residents in Camden.

Then on In Focus, helping to keep children healthy and happy. Those are two of the goals of a nonprofit in our area called – Shoes For Your Soul. We hear how this local organization is walking into the lives of young children to provide them shoes. The organization’s founder says it has been life changing. Dawn Lewis, the nonprofit’s President and CEO tells us about Shoes For You Soul.

Up next on our show, our PHL17 Team loves spending time in our local communities. And, we recently had a chance to volunteer at three different nonprofits in Philadelphia as part of our parent company Nextstar’s Founder’s Day. One of those organizations was Nice Roots Farm in North Philadelphia, which is part of the Share Food Program. We follow up and speak with Breah Banks who is organization’s Farm and Land Manager.

And, in our final segment of PHL17’s In Focus – we turn to a story from PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen on The Marian Anderson Historical Society. As Amanda explains, the historical society says it has done everything it can to uphold the legacy of Marian Anderson – a famous opera singer who broke down racial barriers. The Pandemic, on top of other setbacks has made it a tough year for the organization but despite it all – they are pressing on.



In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.