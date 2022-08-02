We begin with a proposal to change election laws in response to the January 6th attack. A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation that would clearly define the role of the states’ presidential electors and the Vice President in a presidential election. Washington correspondent Basil John has the story. Dr. Sam Hoff, Delaware State University Professor Emeritus of Political Science is our first guest on today’s show and expands upon this topic as well as a look at widely followed candidates in Pennsylvania running in the midterm elections.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction