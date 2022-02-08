Philadelphia (WPHL)- Some consider it a “shot in the arm” for the healthcare industry and prove that Harrisburg politicians can work together for the common good. Both of those things happened recently at the Capitol. Capitol Correspondent Dennis Owens has shared how bi-partisan support is proof of that. The measure will see about two-hundred twenty-five million dollars heading to hospitals to “help the helpers.”

We talk with Jeff Hornstein, the Executive Director at the Economic League of Greater Philadelphia, about the “Great Migration” the healthcare industry is experiencing. The Economy League of Greater Philadelphia is a think tank including industry leaders across the region.