An app company focusing on youth and sports. We hear how TeamSnap is seeking to level the playing field for young athletes in the Philadelphia area. Lance Lee, director of the company that provides an app to help manage team activities – explains how sports and a college scholarship helped to shape his future. He talks about philanthropic efforts the company is undertaking to contribute to local nonprofits as part of a focus on making sports more accessible to for all kids.

