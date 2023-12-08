There are plenty of holiday happenings going on in our area, and today, we’re spotlighting merry events in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

There’s plenty of fun going on that’s both family-friendly and just fun for mom and dad.



Here are some ideas to consider putting on your to-do list:

Deck the Halls Festival of Trees

– Beautifully decorated trees

– The Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

– Benefiting CASA of Atlantic, Cape May, and Camden Counties

– For more visit: Boardwalkhall.com/events/detail/deck-the-hall-festival-of-trees-1

Holiday Murder Mystery

– A Dickens of a Murder – A Holiday Murder Mystery

– The Resorts Casino Hotel

– For more visit: resortsac.com/entertainment/murder-mystery-show

Jingle Bell Bar

– Variety of cocktails, nostalgic decor, and entertainment

– Ocean Casino Resort

– For more visit: theoceanac.com/restaurant/jingle-bell-bar

Luminary light festival

– Caroling, light a personal luminary, specialty cheeses & wine tasting

– The Absecon Lighthouse

– For more visit: abseconlighthouse.org/events/event

