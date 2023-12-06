Hanukkah is just one day away and if you’re looking for a place to celebrate the festival of lights, PHL17 has compiled a list of the best Hanukkah events in your area.

Family Menorah Car Parade at the Lubavitch of Montgomery County

December 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m.

1311 Fort Washington Avenue – Fort Washington, PA

Chanukah Village Walk with the Chabad in Medford, NJ

December 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m.

Medford Village Park 16 N. Main Street – Medford, NJ

Chanukah Wonderland at the Chabad On The Main Line

December 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m.

Suburban Square (On the large “grass” area), Ardmore, PA

Chanukah On The Avenue: Join East Passyunk Avenue for their annual Chanukah extravaganza in partnership with South Philadelphia Shtiebel. Festivities include music, celebration, latkes, crafts, and more!

December 07, 5-7 p.m.

1321 South Juniper Street

RSVP required; free and open to all.

Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Sesame Place: Gather in the Sesame Neighborhood for a special ceremony with special guests like Baby Bear and all your Sesame Place friends.

December 8-10, 4:30 p.m.

100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047

Hanukkah Storytime at Sesame Place: Gather in Sesame Studio for a special Hanukkah-themed Storytime with Baby Bear.

December 09- 12:45 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. and December 10- 3:00 p.m.

100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047

Chanukah Shabbat with the Chabad in Medford, NJ

December 08, 2023, 6:00 p.m.

74 South Main Street, Medford, NJ

Hanukkah Party and Concert at The Weitzman: Celebrate Hanukkah with a concert by Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn, Free Wine, Sufganiyot, and more.

December 09, 6 p.m.

101 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106

$18 General Admission, $13 Member Admission

Chanukah on Ice hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of Camden County

December 09, 7:30 p.m.

Flyers Skate Zone 601 Laurel Oak Road – Voorhees, NJ

Hanukkah Celebration at the Please Touch Museum: Celebrate Hanukkah with fun for your kids at the Please Touch Museum.

December 10

4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Hanukkah celebration with Bucks County Kehilla and song leader Michael Smolen at Temple Judea: Celebrate Hanukkah at Temple Judea with singing, dancing, crafts, candle lighting, and more.

December 10, 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.

38 Rogers Road Furlong, PA 18925

Registration is required, and no walk-ins are allowed.

Yardley Chanukah Village: Enjoy an enriching holiday experience for the whole family at the Magical Chanukkah Village.

December 10, Begins at 3 p.m., with the Grand Menorah Lighting at 4:15 p.m.

1444 Yardley Newtown Road Yardley, PA 19067-4044

RSVP Required.

Chinese Dinner and Latke Fry-Off hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of Delaware

December 10,, 4:30 p.m.

1811 Silverside Road – Wilmington, DE

Historic Philadelphia Community Menorah Lighting and Hannukah Celebration: Celebrate Hanukkah with a traditional menorah lighting ceremony at the Betsy Ross House.

December 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

239 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19106

Kol Tzedek Annual Hanukkah: Join Kol Tzedek for a celebration of light and community, and for a special goodbye to their longtime home in the Calvary Center.

December 10, 4- 5:15 p.m.

801 S 48th St, Philadelphia PA 19143

Registration required.

The Great Chanukah Gelt Drop at the Chabad of Penn Wynne

December 10, 2023, 4:30 p.m.

Fire Station 1440 Manoa Rd. Wynnewood, PA

Grand Chanukah Celebration with the Chabad of Florence

December 10, 2023, 4:00 p.m.

Office of Dr Bruce Silver 1816 Mt Holly Rd # 101, Burlington, NJ

Chanukah Menorah Parade at the Chabad On The Main Line

December 10, 2023, 3:15 p.m.

625 Montgomery Avenue, Merion Station, PA

Holidays on South Street/ Headhouse Festival of Lights & Menorah Lighting: The South Street Headhouse District invites you to join them for a Menorah Lighting at the Headhouse Shambles.

December 11, 4:45 p.m. arrival, 5 p.m. menorah lighting

2nd & Pine Streets

Friends of Rittenhouse 2023 Hannukah Celebration: Join the Friends of Rittenhouse Square and B’Nai Abrahm Chabad to celebrate Hannukah in Rittenhouse Square.

December 12, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Miracles & Magic of Chanukah at the Chabad of Penn Wynne

December 12, 2023 – 4:45 PM

7571 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Festival Of Light at the Chevra Venue: Join 100’s of Young Professionals and grad Students for the largest, most sensational, & inspirational rocking Hanukkah Fest in Philadelphia!

December 14, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

2002 Ludlow St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

$10 Prepaid, $20 Door

Game Night Chanukah Party for Adults hosted by the Chabad On The Main Line

December 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Twenty-One Pips: 24 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, PA