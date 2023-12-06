Hanukkah is just one day away and if you’re looking for a place to celebrate the festival of lights, PHL17 has compiled a list of the best Hanukkah events in your area.
Family Menorah Car Parade at the Lubavitch of Montgomery County
- December 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m.
- 1311 Fort Washington Avenue – Fort Washington, PA
Chanukah Village Walk with the Chabad in Medford, NJ
- December 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m.
- Medford Village Park 16 N. Main Street – Medford, NJ
Chanukah Wonderland at the Chabad On The Main Line
- December 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m.
- Suburban Square (On the large “grass” area), Ardmore, PA
Chanukah On The Avenue: Join East Passyunk Avenue for their annual Chanukah extravaganza in partnership with South Philadelphia Shtiebel. Festivities include music, celebration, latkes, crafts, and more!
- December 07, 5-7 p.m.
- 1321 South Juniper Street
- RSVP required; free and open to all.
Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Sesame Place: Gather in the Sesame Neighborhood for a special ceremony with special guests like Baby Bear and all your Sesame Place friends.
- December 8-10, 4:30 p.m.
- 100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047
Hanukkah Storytime at Sesame Place: Gather in Sesame Studio for a special Hanukkah-themed Storytime with Baby Bear.
- December 09- 12:45 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. and December 10- 3:00 p.m.
- 100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047
Chanukah Shabbat with the Chabad in Medford, NJ
- December 08, 2023, 6:00 p.m.
- 74 South Main Street, Medford, NJ
Hanukkah Party and Concert at The Weitzman: Celebrate Hanukkah with a concert by Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn, Free Wine, Sufganiyot, and more.
- December 09, 6 p.m.
- 101 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- $18 General Admission, $13 Member Admission
Chanukah on Ice hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of Camden County
- December 09, 7:30 p.m.
- Flyers Skate Zone 601 Laurel Oak Road – Voorhees, NJ
Hanukkah Celebration at the Please Touch Museum: Celebrate Hanukkah with fun for your kids at the Please Touch Museum.
- December 10
- 4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Hanukkah celebration with Bucks County Kehilla and song leader Michael Smolen at Temple Judea: Celebrate Hanukkah at Temple Judea with singing, dancing, crafts, candle lighting, and more.
- December 10, 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.
- 38 Rogers Road Furlong, PA 18925
- Registration is required, and no walk-ins are allowed.
Yardley Chanukah Village: Enjoy an enriching holiday experience for the whole family at the Magical Chanukkah Village.
- December 10, Begins at 3 p.m., with the Grand Menorah Lighting at 4:15 p.m.
- 1444 Yardley Newtown Road Yardley, PA 19067-4044
- RSVP Required.
Chinese Dinner and Latke Fry-Off hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of Delaware
- December 10,, 4:30 p.m.
- 1811 Silverside Road – Wilmington, DE
Historic Philadelphia Community Menorah Lighting and Hannukah Celebration: Celebrate Hanukkah with a traditional menorah lighting ceremony at the Betsy Ross House.
- December 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- 239 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
Kol Tzedek Annual Hanukkah: Join Kol Tzedek for a celebration of light and community, and for a special goodbye to their longtime home in the Calvary Center.
- December 10, 4- 5:15 p.m.
- 801 S 48th St, Philadelphia PA 19143
- Registration required.
The Great Chanukah Gelt Drop at the Chabad of Penn Wynne
- December 10, 2023, 4:30 p.m.
- Fire Station 1440 Manoa Rd. Wynnewood, PA
Grand Chanukah Celebration with the Chabad of Florence
- December 10, 2023, 4:00 p.m.
- Office of Dr Bruce Silver 1816 Mt Holly Rd # 101, Burlington, NJ
Chanukah Menorah Parade at the Chabad On The Main Line
- December 10, 2023, 3:15 p.m.
- 625 Montgomery Avenue, Merion Station, PA
Holidays on South Street/ Headhouse Festival of Lights & Menorah Lighting: The South Street Headhouse District invites you to join them for a Menorah Lighting at the Headhouse Shambles.
- December 11, 4:45 p.m. arrival, 5 p.m. menorah lighting
- 2nd & Pine Streets
Friends of Rittenhouse 2023 Hannukah Celebration: Join the Friends of Rittenhouse Square and B’Nai Abrahm Chabad to celebrate Hannukah in Rittenhouse Square.
- December 12, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Miracles & Magic of Chanukah at the Chabad of Penn Wynne
- December 12, 2023 – 4:45 PM
- 7571 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Festival Of Light at the Chevra Venue: Join 100’s of Young Professionals and grad Students for the largest, most sensational, & inspirational rocking Hanukkah Fest in Philadelphia!
- December 14, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- 2002 Ludlow St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
- $10 Prepaid, $20 Door
Game Night Chanukah Party for Adults hosted by the Chabad On The Main Line
- December 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
- Twenty-One Pips: 24 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, PA