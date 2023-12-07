Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, check out PHL17’s list of the best Christmas-themed bars, pop-ups, and festive drinks around Philly.
The fan-favorite pop-up bar Tinsel is back with all-new floor-to-ceiling Christmas decor.
- 116 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Menu highlights:
- A Bit Nippy, $16
- Tinsel Snow Globe, $20
- World’s Best Hot Chocolate, $18
- Canned Good, $18
- 4th Food Group, $16
- Kevin!, $17
- Bah Humbug, $18
- Heat Miser, $17
- Yippee-Ki-Yay, $16
- Jingle Juice, $18
- The Grinch, $13
- Cha-Cha-Cha, Hey!, $13
Uptown Beer Garden which has recently gained fame for its over-the-top holiday pop-ups has turned into ‘Uptown Express’ for the holiday season.
- 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Menu highlights:
- Hot, Hot, Hot…Hot Chocolate!, $15
- Hot Chocolate with Skrewball whiskey and whipped cream in a take-home mug
- Heat Miser, $15
- Hot cider with cinnamon whiskey and cinnamon stick
- Prancer’s Punch, $14
- Whitley Neill quince gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, cranberry juice, and prosecco
- Santa’s Sangria, $14
- Cabernet, Cranberry juice, luchador tequila, apples, cranberries, cinnamon sticks
- The World’s Best Cup of Coffee, $14
- Crystal Head Espresso Martini
- Ya Filthy Animal, $15
- Absolut, cranberry simple, Red Bull served in a soup can
- Jingle Juice Pouch, $18
- Sly Fox Christmas Ale, $7/16oz
- Spiced Ale, 7.0%
- Evil Genius Santa I Know Him, $8/16oz
- Festive Saison, Rose Hips, Chamomile, Black Currants, 7.2%
- You’re a Mean One, $12 (Shot)
- Absolut Vanilla, Midori, Simple Syrup, and Lemon Juice
- All Aboard (Shot)
- Corralejo, Peppermint Liquor, Creme de Cocoa and triple sec
- Soft Pretzel, $7
- Boardwalk Fries, $7
- Mac & Cheese Bites, $12
- Wings, $12
- Chicken Fingers, $13
- Meatballs, $8
- Shredded Chicken Tacos, $16
- Pulled Pork Tacos, $16
- Veggie Tacos, $16
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, $14
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders, $14
- Meatball Parm Sliders, $14
- Caesar Salad, $10
Center City has a brand new Christmas bar and it’s named White Elephant. The all-new 3,000 sq foot space is beautifully decorated from head to toe with all pink decor in a mix of textures, fabrics, designs, disco balls, ornaments, snowflakes, and more.
- 500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Menu highlights:
- Rum Rum Rudolph $14
- Captain Morgan, brandy, eggnog, Nutmeg, cinnamon, sugar rim
- Reindeer Games, $13
- Screwball, Hot chocolate, Whipped cream, and Candy Cane
- Santa Spritz, $12
- Champagne, Splash Cranberry simple, Rosemary Sprig, Cranberries garnish
- Jolly Hot Toddy, $15
- Hornitos, honey, fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz cinnamon syrup, hot water, Garnish Cinnamon stick & lemon wheel
- White Elephant Margarita $14
- hornitos tequila, coconut, lemon and lime, Cranberries garnish
- Naughty or nice $13
- blue coat gin, lemon juice, rosemary simple, cranberry juice
- Shaken and served up in a martini with a rosemary sprig(Christmas tree garnish)
- 7 Swans Sangria, $14
- Cabernet, cranberry juice, cider, apples, fresh cranberries, cinnamon sticks
- Sly Fox Christmas Ale, $7| 16oz
- Spiced Ale | 6.3%
- Troeg’s Mad Elf, $8 | 10oz
- Holiday Ale | Cherry, Honey | 11.0%
- Wyndridge Gingerbread Cider, $7 | 16oz
- Semi-Sweet Cider | Ginger, Molasses, Spices | 6.0%
- Tomato Pie Slices from Carlino’s Market, 1 for $4, 2 for $7
Check back for more as this article will be updated regularly throughout the holiday season.
Happy Holidays! 😊