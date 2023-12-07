Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, check out PHL17’s list of the best Christmas-themed bars, pop-ups, and festive drinks around Philly.

The fan-favorite pop-up bar Tinsel is back with all-new floor-to-ceiling Christmas decor.

116 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Menu highlights:

A Bit Nippy, $16

Tinsel Snow Globe, $20

World’s Best Hot Chocolate, $18

Canned Good, $18

4th Food Group, $16

Kevin!, $17

Bah Humbug, $18

Heat Miser, $17

Yippee-Ki-Yay, $16

Jingle Juice, $18

The Grinch, $13

Cha-Cha-Cha, Hey!, $13

Uptown Beer Garden which has recently gained fame for its over-the-top holiday pop-ups has turned into ‘Uptown Express’ for the holiday season.

1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Menu highlights:

Hot, Hot, Hot…Hot Chocolate!, $15 Hot Chocolate with Skrewball whiskey and whipped cream in a take-home mug

Heat Miser, $15 Hot cider with cinnamon whiskey and cinnamon stick

Prancer’s Punch, $14 Whitley Neill quince gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, cranberry juice, and prosecco

Santa’s Sangria, $14 Cabernet, Cranberry juice, luchador tequila, apples, cranberries, cinnamon sticks

The World’s Best Cup of Coffee, $14 Crystal Head Espresso Martini

Ya Filthy Animal, $15 Absolut, cranberry simple, Red Bull served in a soup can

Jingle Juice Pouch, $18

Sly Fox Christmas Ale, $7/16oz Spiced Ale, 7.0%

Evil Genius Santa I Know Him, $8/16oz Festive Saison, Rose Hips, Chamomile, Black Currants, 7.2%

You’re a Mean One, $12 (Shot) Absolut Vanilla, Midori, Simple Syrup, and Lemon Juice

All Aboard (Shot) Corralejo, Peppermint Liquor, Creme de Cocoa and triple sec



Soft Pretzel, $7

Boardwalk Fries, $7

Mac & Cheese Bites, $12

Wings, $12

Chicken Fingers, $13

Meatballs, $8

Shredded Chicken Tacos, $16

Pulled Pork Tacos, $16

Veggie Tacos, $16

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, $14

Buffalo Chicken Sliders, $14

Meatball Parm Sliders, $14

Caesar Salad, $10

Center City has a brand new Christmas bar and it’s named White Elephant. The all-new 3,000 sq foot space is beautifully decorated from head to toe with all pink decor in a mix of textures, fabrics, designs, disco balls, ornaments, snowflakes, and more.

500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Menu highlights:

Rum Rum Rudolph $14 Captain Morgan, brandy, eggnog, Nutmeg, cinnamon, sugar rim

Reindeer Games, $13 Screwball, Hot chocolate, Whipped cream, and Candy Cane

Santa Spritz, $12 Champagne, Splash Cranberry simple, Rosemary Sprig, Cranberries garnish

Jolly Hot Toddy, $15 Hornitos, honey, fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz cinnamon syrup, hot water, Garnish Cinnamon stick & lemon wheel

White Elephant Margarita $14 hornitos tequila, coconut, lemon and lime, Cranberries garnish

Naughty or nice $13 blue coat gin, lemon juice, rosemary simple, cranberry juice Shaken and served up in a martini with a rosemary sprig(Christmas tree garnish)

7 Swans Sangria, $14 Cabernet, cranberry juice, cider, apples, fresh cranberries, cinnamon sticks

Sly Fox Christmas Ale, $7| 16oz Spiced Ale | 6.3%

Troeg’s Mad Elf, $8 | 10oz Holiday Ale | Cherry, Honey | 11.0%

Wyndridge Gingerbread Cider, $7 | 16oz Semi-Sweet Cider | Ginger, Molasses, Spices | 6.0%

Tomato Pie Slices from Carlino’s Market, 1 for $4, 2 for $7

Check back for more as this article will be updated regularly throughout the holiday season.

Happy Holidays! 😊