Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, check out PHL17’s list of the best Christmas-themed bars, pop-ups, and festive drinks around Philly.

The fan-favorite pop-up bar Tinsel is back with all-new floor-to-ceiling Christmas decor.

  • 116 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Menu highlights:

  • A Bit Nippy, $16
  • Tinsel Snow Globe, $20
  • World’s Best Hot Chocolate, $18
  • Canned Good, $18
  • 4th Food Group, $16
  • Kevin!, $17
  • Bah Humbug, $18
  • Heat Miser, $17
  • Yippee-Ki-Yay, $16
  • Jingle Juice, $18
  • The Grinch, $13
  • Cha-Cha-Cha, Hey!, $13 

Uptown Beer Garden which has recently gained fame for its over-the-top holiday pop-ups has turned into ‘Uptown Express’ for the holiday season.

  • 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Menu highlights:

  • Hot, Hot, Hot…Hot Chocolate!, $15
    • Hot Chocolate with Skrewball whiskey and whipped cream in a take-home mug
  • Heat Miser, $15
    • Hot cider with cinnamon whiskey and cinnamon stick
  • Prancer’s Punch, $14
    • Whitley Neill quince gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, cranberry juice, and prosecco
  • Santa’s Sangria, $14
    • Cabernet, Cranberry juice, luchador tequila, apples, cranberries, cinnamon sticks
  • The World’s Best Cup of Coffee, $14
    • Crystal Head Espresso Martini
  • Ya Filthy Animal, $15
    • Absolut, cranberry simple, Red Bull served in a soup can
  • Jingle Juice Pouch, $18
  • Sly Fox Christmas Ale, $7/16oz
    • Spiced Ale, 7.0%
  • Evil Genius Santa I Know Him, $8/16oz
    • Festive Saison, Rose Hips, Chamomile, Black Currants, 7.2%
  • You’re a Mean One, $12 (Shot) 
    • Absolut Vanilla, Midori, Simple Syrup, and Lemon Juice
  • All Aboard (Shot) 
    • Corralejo, Peppermint Liquor, Creme de Cocoa and triple sec
  • Soft Pretzel, $7
  • Boardwalk Fries, $7
  • Mac & Cheese Bites, $12
  • Wings, $12
  • Chicken Fingers, $13
  • Meatballs, $8
  • Shredded Chicken Tacos, $16
  • Pulled Pork Tacos, $16
  • Veggie Tacos, $16
  • BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, $14
  • Buffalo Chicken Sliders, $14
  • Meatball Parm Sliders, $14
  • Caesar Salad, $10

Center City has a brand new Christmas bar and it’s named White Elephant. The all-new 3,000 sq foot space is beautifully decorated from head to toe with all pink decor in a mix of textures, fabrics, designs, disco balls, ornaments, snowflakes, and more.

  • 500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Menu highlights:

  • Rum Rum Rudolph $14
    • Captain Morgan, brandy, eggnog, Nutmeg, cinnamon, sugar rim    
  • Reindeer Games,  $13
    • Screwball, Hot chocolate, Whipped cream, and Candy Cane
  • Santa Spritz, $12                                                  
    • Champagne, Splash Cranberry simple, Rosemary Sprig, Cranberries garnish
  • Jolly Hot Toddy, $15
    • Hornitos, honey, fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz cinnamon syrup, hot water, Garnish Cinnamon stick & lemon wheel
  • White Elephant Margarita $14
    • hornitos tequila, coconut, lemon and lime, Cranberries garnish
  • Naughty or nice  $13
    • blue coat gin, lemon juice, rosemary simple, cranberry juice
    • Shaken and served up in a martini with a rosemary sprig(Christmas tree garnish)
  • 7 Swans Sangria, $14
    • Cabernet, cranberry juice, cider, apples, fresh cranberries, cinnamon sticks
  • Sly Fox Christmas Ale, $7| 16oz
    • Spiced Ale | 6.3%
  • Troeg’s Mad Elf, $8 | 10oz
    • Holiday Ale | Cherry, Honey | 11.0%
  • Wyndridge Gingerbread Cider, $7 | 16oz
    • Semi-Sweet Cider | Ginger, Molasses, Spices | 6.0%
  • Tomato Pie Slices from Carlino’s Market, 1 for $4, 2 for $7

Check back for more as this article will be updated regularly throughout the holiday season.

Happy Holidays! 😊