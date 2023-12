Chanukah begins tonight at sundown and there are many ways to celebrate in the Delaware Valley over the next eight days.

On Sunday, December 10, The Chabad On The Main Line will be hosting a ‘Chanukah Menorah Parade to illuminate the community with the festival of lights.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian speaks to Rabbi Mendy Cohen about Sunday’s Menorah Parade.

Those who wish to participate, should contact the Chabad On The Main Line to get a car menorah and join the parade at 3:15 p.m.