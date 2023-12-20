It’s Christmas Eve, your little ones are all hopped up on Christmas cakes, candy and adolescent adrenaline and all you want them to do is go to sleep so that “Santa” can arrive. Here are some Christmas song suggestions, given to us by science that might put them to sleep all while keeping in the spirit of the holiday.

For the record, this list is brought to us by “science.” New data analyzing Spotify sleep playlists has revealed the top ten Christmas songs to help the little ones sleep. The data assessed Christmas songs based on their BPM, danceability, happiness, liveness and acousticness.



Here are the The Top Ten Sleepy Christmas Songs according to the findings:

“The Secret of Christmas” — Multiple Artists “White Christmas” Michael Bolton “Silent Night” Michael Buble “Angels We Have Heard on High” Andrea Bocelli “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” Frank Sinatra “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Kelly Clarkson “O Holy Night” Ellie Goulding “Christmas Present” Doris Day “A Cradle in Bethlehem ” Nat King Cole “Christmas Time Is in The Air Again” Mariah Carey

An expert from Bed Kingdom says, “Ensuring a peaceful Christmas Eve for children is crucial. A thoughtfully crafted bedtime playlist, featuring gentle melodies, hushed tones, and soothing rhythms, can contribute to a tranquil night’s sleep.”

