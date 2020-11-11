Skip to content
Home for the Holidays
Rethinking the holidays: Traditions, change are on the table
Gifty new and unusual pandemic-proof games for the holidays
Plethora of pandemic gifts available this holiday season
Ho ho no! Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year
10 of Oprah’s ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays
Video
The lump of coal they’ll actually enjoy
Best homemade pie crust recipe
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Video
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
Video
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
Video