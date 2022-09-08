Former President Trump on Wednesday backed incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) in his reelection bid.

“Things are really starting to look good in Ohio for Republicans,” Trump said in a statement announcing the endorsement, released by his Save America PAC.

“Little has been said about the race for Governor, where we have an outstanding person running, Mike DeWine, who quietly, but professionally and patriotically, goes about doing his job, and really well.”

Trump — who has made a slate of midterm endorsements, notably backing candidates who tout his false claims about election fraud — had previously hinted at someone challenging DeWine in a primary after the governor acknowledged President Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

“Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio? Will be hotly contested!” Trump tweeted in 2020 after DeWine, who he’d endorsed in 2018, acknowledged Biden as president-elect.

DeWine had also been booed at one of the then-president’s 2020 rallies amid anger over COVID-19 policies.

The crowd voiced its displeasure with DeWine after reports that his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted (R), had mentioned wearing masks.

But in Wednesday’s endorsement of DeWine, Trump also lauded Husted for boosting Ohio’s economy and knocked Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley.

DeWine said on Twitter Wednesday that he and Husted “are grateful for President Trump’s support.”

Trump in his statement noted the high-profile Senate race between Republican candidate J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan (D).

The former president argued that “J.D. Vance is pulling ahead of a ‘RINO Democrat,’ Tim Ryan, who has tied himself to me rather than Biden, yet he’s voted 100% for Biden’s destructive economic policies.”