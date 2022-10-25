Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman would not commit to releasing his medical records during a televised debate with Republican candidate Mehmet Oz.

During a debate hosted by WHTM in Harrisburg, Pa., and aired on NewsNation, one of the moderators asked Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year and continues to have auditory processing issues, if he would pledge to release his medical records.

Both WHTM and NewsNation are owned by Nexstar, which also owns The Hill.

Several news outlets, in addition to Oz’s campaign, have pressed Fetterman to release his records, while the candidate has released a doctor’s report saying that he’s fit to serve in the Senate.

“To me, for transparency, is about showing up. I’m here today to have a debate. I have speeches in front of 3,000 people in Montgomery County, all across Pennsylvania, big, big crowds,” Fetterman said, later adding, “And now, with two weeks before the election, I have run a campaign, and I’ve been very transparent about being very open about the fact we’re using closed captioning.”

Pressed again on whether he would commit to releasing his medical records, the Democratic candidate said, “Again, my doctor … believes that I’m fit to be serving, and that’s what I believe is where I’m standing.”

Tuesday’s debate was the only one between Fetterman and Oz in a race that could decide which party controls the Senate.

Fetterman has encountered scrutiny over his health following his May stroke as Oz’s campaign has argued he’s not being transparent about his health. Several newspaper editorial boards, including The Washington Post and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, pushed the Democrat to release his medical records last month and earlier this month.

Fetterman’s campaign, under pressure to provide more information about the candidate’s health, released a medical report from his physician last week that said he “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”