ABC News has taken a pair of daytime news personalities off the air after reports of a romantic relationship between the two anchors surfaced.

Colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both anchors of ABC’s “GMA 3” afternoon show have been taken off the air by network President Kim Godwin while the outlet decides how to handle fall out from the alleged off-air relationship and the widespread attention it has caused, Variety reported.

Robach and Holmes have been the focus of intense tabloid coverage in the last several days, with Page Six, the Daily Mail and others snapping pictures of the two in bars and other public places.

Neither host has explicitly acknowledged the relationship on air, and ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.