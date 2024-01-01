Every year Google reveals it’s ‘Year In Search’ data providing an inside look on what was on users minds throughout the past year.

Well in the realm of health, many Google users wanted information about strep throat, lowering cholesterol, and remedies for bloating, among others.

From January 1 to November 23, 2023, here are the most searched health related topics on Google:

How long is strep contagious? How contagious is strep throat? How to lower cholesterol? What helps with bloating? What causes low blood pressure? What causes warts? Why do I feel nauseous? What causes preeclampsia? How to stop snoring? How long does food poisoning last?

