Summer travel season is here and whether you are flying overseas, going down the shore, boarding a cruise, or driving down to the lake, staying healthy is imperative.

This morning, Kevin Morgan, Nurse Practitioner at CVS MinuteClinic joined us in the PHL17 studio to give his expert tips about staying healthy throughout summer.

Health essentials you should pack for a summer vacation:

Pepto Bismol

Multi-symptom Cold Medicine

Sunblock

Pain Relivers

Allergy Medicine

Band-Aids

Sore throat and cough medicine

Triple Antibiotic

Burn Spray

Nasal Spray

Bugs Spray

Stay up to date on vaccines and check the CDC website.

You can find more information and tips at CVS MinuteClinic, here.

