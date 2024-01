Healthy omega 3 fats may do more than help the heart.

The fatty acids found in fish and nuts also help the lungs, according to a new study.

University of Virginia pulmonologists found omega 3’s slow lung scarring associated with pulmonary fibrosis.

The healthy fats are associated with better lung function and a delay in the need for a lung transplant.

Researchers now want to find a way to boost omega 3’s to change outcomes for patients with chronic lung diseases.