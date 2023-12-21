The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, but if you are not paying attention to your mental health, it can easily become the most stressful (even more than tax season).

A new study by the American Heart Association revealed that 79% of people tend to neglect their health needs during the holidays. Furthermore, 51% of Americans said it takes them weeks to recover from holiday stress, and more than one-quarter of moms require a month or more to feel like themselves again.

Additionally, 63% of people went on to say that the holiday season is more stressful than tax season.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian explains in our PHL17 health report. Watch the video above.

The Mayo Clinic has the following tips for fending off unwanted holiday stress:

1. Plan ahead.

2. Say no to parties and gatherings.

3. Plan your spending.

4. Create relaxing surroundings.

5. Maintain healthy habits.

6. Share feelings with friends and family.

7. Respect differences.

8. Be realistic.

9. Take a break.

Have a happy holiday and remember to prioritize yourself to be stress-free.