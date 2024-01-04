A major breakthrough has been made in the development of a new antibiotic used to treat drug-resistant bacteria.

According to the CDC, the bacteria, Acinetobacter baumannii, was found in serious infections that affect the lungs, urinary tract, and blood.

The drug-resistant bacteria was listed at the top of the World Health Organization’s list of antibiotic-resistant “priority pathogens” in 2017.

Recent CDC data shows that the bacteria caused an estimated 8,500 infections in hospitalized patients and 700 deaths that year, in the U.S alone.

Researchers from Harvard University and Swiss healthcare company Hoffmann-La Roche, have developed a new antibiotic called “Zosurabalpin”, which has worked to effectively kill Acinetobacter baumannii, in testing.

Zosurabalpin has begun going through clinical trials to assess the safety and tolerability of the drug in humans.

Experts say the drug is still in the research and testing phases and it will take years for it to be approved for clinical use.