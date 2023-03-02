Attention U.S Lidl shoppers! If you recently bought cocktail shrimp, you may want to check your fridge or freezer.

Lidl announced a voluntary recall of 7oz ready-to-eat Tapas brand Cocktail shrimp due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The brand said this product was distributed to all stores in Delaware, D.C, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, prior to the recall.

Pennsylvania Lidl locations:

Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA

E Butler Street., Philadelphia, PA

Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA

E. Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights, PA

MacDade Blvd,. Folsom, PA

Bartlett Ave., Exton, PA

S. Richland Ave., York, PA

Ridge Pike., Trooper, PA

W Dekalb Pike., King of Prussia, PA

Welsh Road., Lansdale, PA

Penn Avenue., Sinking Spring, PA

S 25th St., Easton, PA

Ridge Pike., Royersford, PA

Listeria monocytogenes that primarily affects young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

If you believe you bought a recalled product, check the UPC code on the back of the package which should say “4056489411499”. If you still have the product in your possession Lidl says you can bring it back to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund.

If you have any questions about the recall, customers should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday).