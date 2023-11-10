If you are a smoker and you’re to break the habit, experts say it’s never too late to quit.

According to the CDC, the benefits of quitting smoking are:

improved health status and enhanced quality of life.

reduces the risk of premature death and can add as much as 10 years to life expectancy.

reduces the risk for many adverse health effects, including poor reproductive health outcomes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer.

benefits people already diagnosed with coronary heart disease or COPD.

benefits the health of pregnant women and their fetuses and babies.

reduces the financial burden that smoking places on people who smoke, healthcare systems, and society.

