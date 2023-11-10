If you are a smoker and you’re to break the habit, experts say it’s never too late to quit.

According to the CDC, the benefits of quitting smoking are:

  • improved health status and enhanced quality of life.
  • reduces the risk of premature death and can add as much as 10 years to life expectancy.
  • reduces the risk for many adverse health effects, including poor reproductive health outcomes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer.
  • benefits people already diagnosed with coronary heart disease or COPD.
  • benefits the health of pregnant women and their fetuses and babies.
  • reduces the financial burden that smoking places on people who smoke, healthcare systems, and society.

Watch PHL17’s full health report above.