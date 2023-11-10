If you are a smoker and you’re to break the habit, experts say it’s never too late to quit.
According to the CDC, the benefits of quitting smoking are:
- improved health status and enhanced quality of life.
- reduces the risk of premature death and can add as much as 10 years to life expectancy.
- reduces the risk for many adverse health effects, including poor reproductive health outcomes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer.
- benefits people already diagnosed with coronary heart disease or COPD.
- benefits the health of pregnant women and their fetuses and babies.
- reduces the financial burden that smoking places on people who smoke, healthcare systems, and society.
