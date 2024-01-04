If you started the new year feeling under the weather, you are not alone!

Experts say this spike of RSV, COVID-19, Flu, and Common Cold has been circulating throughout the U.S.

Hospitals are packed with sick patients and the risk of respiratory infections continues to grow as people return from their holiday trips and go back to work and school.

What are the symptoms?

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, here are the symptoms.

RSV:

Aches: NO

Difficulty Breathing: SOMETIMES

Fatigue: NO

Fever: SOMETIMES

Loss of taste or smell: NO

Sore Throat: NO

Wheezing: YES

COVID-19:

Aches: SOMETIMES

Difficulty Breathing: YES

Fatigue: YES

Fever: SOMETIMES

Loss of taste or smell: SOMETIMES

Sore Throat: YES

Wheezing: NO

Flu:

Aches: YES

Difficulty Breathing: NO

Fatigue: YES

Fever: YES

Loss of taste or smell: NO

Sore Throat: SOMETIMES

Wheezing: NO

Common Cold:

Aches: SOMETIMES

Difficulty Breathing: NO

Fatigue: SOMETIMES

Fever: NO

Loss of taste or smell: NO

Sore Throat: YES

Wheezing: NO

While many of these illnesses present similar symptoms, experts urge you to take a COVID-19 test and visit your doctor.