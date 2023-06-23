Today is National Hydration Day, and while staying on top of your water intake is important everyday, today is the day to remember to drink water and pay extra attention to your hydration.

Before you keep reading… the writer of this article wants you to temporarily stop what you’re doing and go grab a cub of water or take a sip from your water bottle.

Now that you’re feeling hydrated and refreshed, here are some easy tips and tricks to make sure you stay hydrated all year round.

Dr. Colleen Tewksbury, Registered Dietician at Penn Medicine and Penn Nursing joined us in the PHL17 studio this morning to talk about the importance of hydration, and to show us some easy lifestyle changes you can make to stay hydrated all year round.

Easy tips and changes to stay on top of your hydration:

Instead of drinking soda with lots of added sugar, opt for a diet soda or a sugar-free seltzer with natural flavoring.

Instead of a sugary sports drink, opt for a refreshing coconut water for electrolytes and added benefits.

If you’re craving a sugary drink, cut the sweetness with some water by mixing half of the sugary drink and half water.

Rehydrate after drinking alcohol. Instead of grabbing another alcoholic beverage, take a break and rehydrate with fun flavored healthy drinks, such as seltzers.

Buy a fun water bottle. If you see the water bottle and it attracts your attention, you are more likely to remember to drink water throughout the day.

Pay attention to your body for dehydration signs by checking “the 3 P’s”:

Parched : If you are feeling parched, that means your body is craving water.

: If you are feeling parched, that means your body is craving water. Pinch: If you pinch the skin on your hand it should bounce back almost immediately. If it doesn’t, you’re most likely dehydrated.

If you pinch the skin on your hand it should bounce back almost immediately. If it doesn’t, you’re most likely dehydrated. Pee: Pay attention to your urine output. Color and going too often/ not enough can be a sign of dehydration.

