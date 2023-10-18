We all know that eight hours of sleep is imperative for a healthy human body, but can sleep have a direct effect on your heart health?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did a study that found lack of sleep can actually cause health problems such as High Blood Pressure, Type 2 Diabetes, and Obesity.
Overtime lack of sleep can cause conditions like Sleep Apnea and Insomnia which have a direct effect on heart health.
In order to set a better sleeping routine and stop these conditions from developing experts recommend:
- Stick to a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.
- Get enough vitamin D and natural light throughout the day.
- Get enough physical activity throughout the day but don’t exercise a few hours before bedtime.
- Avoid artificial lights before bedtime. If you are using your computer or your phone, make sure you have a blue light filter turned on.
- Don’t eat or drink before bed. Avoid alcohol and food high in sugar and fat, in particular.
- Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet to ensure the best possible sleep.
If you have trouble sleeping or think you may be developing a sleep or heart condition, see a doctor.