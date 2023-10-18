We all know that eight hours of sleep is imperative for a healthy human body, but can sleep have a direct effect on your heart health?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did a study that found lack of sleep can actually cause health problems such as High Blood Pressure, Type 2 Diabetes, and Obesity.

Overtime lack of sleep can cause conditions like Sleep Apnea and Insomnia which have a direct effect on heart health.

In order to set a better sleeping routine and stop these conditions from developing experts recommend:

Stick to a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Get enough vitamin D and natural light throughout the day.

Get enough physical activity throughout the day but don’t exercise a few hours before bedtime.

Avoid artificial lights before bedtime. If you are using your computer or your phone, make sure you have a blue light filter turned on.

Don’t eat or drink before bed. Avoid alcohol and food high in sugar and fat, in particular.

Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet to ensure the best possible sleep.

If you have trouble sleeping or think you may be developing a sleep or heart condition, see a doctor.