The CDC is sounding the alarm over what’s being called “designer Xanax.”

They say it’s responsible for one in seven overdoses in the U.S. and there is no antidote.

It’s called bromazolam and it’s believed to have arrived in the U.S. in 2019.

It’s similar to Xanax — but it has been enhanced in the lab to be much more potent than prescription sedatives.

Federal law enforcement officials say it is increasingly being mixed with the deadly opioid fentanyl.