Cold weather is typically associated with a heap of health problems such as the cold and flu, but did you know cold temperatures actually have health benefits that can be good for you?

According to research by Maryland Primary Care Physicians, here are the health benefits of cold weather:

Fewer allergies: Plants don’t make pollen in the winter, so allergies decrease.

Less bug-borne disease: Mosquitoes and ticks typically don’t live in cold weather so the risk of catching West Nile virus, Lyme disease, and Zika virus is decreased.

Reduced inflammation: Cold weather can reduce inflammation and pain.

Improved brain function: Brains work better in the cold.

Increased fat burn: Research suggests being cold can increase your ability to burn fat.

Better emotional health: You are less likely to spend time outside during cold weather which causes us to spend more time with family and friends and improve our emotional health.