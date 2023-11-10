As the weather gets colder more children are prone to getting sick, especially with diseases like strep throat.

Parents of children aged 4-12 will need to watch out because as cases begin to rise, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declared an amoxicillin powder shortage, which is the primary drug used to treat Strep Throat.

Capsules and tablets versions of amoxicillin are still readily available but this is cause for concern for parents because those options are not suitable for children to take.

If your child contracts strep throat, contact your physician to discuss medicine options.

