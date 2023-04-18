I should preface this by saying, I live, and vote, in NJ… but since I never miss PHL17 special programming, I didn’t want to miss my good friend Jennifer Lewis-Hall moderating the PHILADELPHIA MAYORAL FORUM on PHL17. My favorite part had to be when Jennifer asked them their favorite place to get a cheesesteak.

Moderator Jennifer Lewis-Hall of PHL17 had a little fun with the last question.

Jennifer was amazing by the way as I knew she would be. They also covered real, hard-hitting topics that Jennifer is passionate about. She also had some fun with another question about where to take out-of-towners first, the Liberty Bell or the Rocky Statue.

Again, I am from NJ so these moment of levity were my fave since I am not voting. For my Philly friends, check out the rest of the debate online and please vote responsibly.